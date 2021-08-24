FDA approval of COVID vaccine may be boost of confidence for holdouts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10971306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carnival pushed back against what it called "disinformation," saying the woman "almost certainly did not contract COVID on our ship."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10943913" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CDC: More than 18K pregnant women hospitalized with COVID since start of pandemic. DeJuan Hoggard reports.

SKIPPACK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Inside Skippack Pharmacy in Skippack Township, Pa., demand for COVID-19 vaccines has remained steady.The clinic itself has administered nearly 50,000 shots.Soon, the staff expects that number will grow following the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine and as more eligible patients begin to sign up for boosters."I just want to stay safe. I'm retired, 73, and I want to see many more years," said patient Paulette Bolton.Mayank Amin, better known in this area as "Doctor Mac," has taken a no-pressure approach from the start, answering questions and allowing patients to decide what's best for them.He said it'll be no different when it comes to boosters."We'll tell you the benefits, the risks, and then it's up to you to make the decision," Amin said.However, some have made the decision to remain vehemently opposed to mandates.On Tuesday, protesters in New Jersey marched to protest mask mandates in schools.This, as more places begin to establish rules for guests and attendees."This just trying to make sure and ensure the safety of all stakeholders," said Leslie Patterson-Tyler with the Kimmel Cultural Campus.Starting September 18, as part of their campus reopening, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia will require guests show proof of vaccination."We're following the lead of performing arts centers across the country," Patterson-Tyler added.Staff will also be required to be vaccinated.Labor employment law expert Paul Lancaster Adams said with the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine now in play, employees looking to challenge their employers may not have much of fight on their hands."They don't and even the argument or religious accommodation exception is a little harder now," said Adams, a shareholder with Ogletree Deakins.Some employers are no longer making it an option."We just want people to follow what the FDA says believe in the science and understand that we are all in this together," said Eatable Delights Catering owner David Simms.