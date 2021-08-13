Health & Fitness

Father and son arrested for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to vacation in Hawaii

Father, son arrested for using fake vaccine cards in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Investigators with the Hawaii Attorney General's office arrested a father and son on Sunday when they reportedly tried to use fake vaccination cards at a Hawaii airport.

The pair were arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu after flying there from California.

"In reality, you're taking a big risk and a big chance of falsifying documents that, in most states, getting the vaccine and PCR test is free, or of a nominal fee, and so why you would try and attempt that or do it through a falsified document, really you have to ask why," said Joe Logan, a representative of the Attorney General's office.

Investigators said Trevor and Norbert Chung were arrested following a tip from someone in the community.

Anyone caught trying to cheat the state's "Safe Travels" program could face up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Investigators are working with the Federal Government to identify the source of false vaccine cards.

