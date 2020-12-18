COVID-19 vaccine

First set of Inspira Health employees receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The first set of employees at Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill and Vineland started receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Many say they're not only doing it for themselves, but also the community.

Dr. Glenn Dragon was the first employee to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Inspira Health in Mullica Hill.

"I feel great. I've been waiting nine months to get this shot. It was a breeze. You really don't even feel it," said Dragon.



Respiratory Therapist Petra Smith was second in line for the vaccine.

"I directly take care of patients that have COVID in the hospital and they're afraid," said Petra.

She said seeing that fear every day helped her decide what to do.

"I was reluctant initially, but as I did some research and read about it, I figured this is important for my family, for my patients and to set an example," Smith said.

Thousands of employees across the Inspira Health Care system will be getting their first of two doses.

Many of them stress that this is only the beginning of the next step to rid the world of this virus.

"I really feel like this vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic. Everybody, as soon as you're eligible, get vaccinated," Dragon said.

Employees will be receiving the second dose 21 days after getting the first and it must be by the same manufacturer.
