Covid-related staffing issues impacting Amtrak, SEPTA service

Amtrak says it's suspending 8% of its Northeast departures between now and March 27 and 6% of its state-supported weekly departures until March 27.
Most trains were on time Monday at 30th Street Station, but most riders Action News spoke with were understanding of the disruptions.
"I had a train recently canceled on me and I just got on a slightly later train, not a big deal. With air travel, I think it's more of an issue," says Kate Jeffers of Princeton, NJ.
SEPTA has also been dealing with staffing shortages of its own on a day-to-day and shift-by-shift basis.
Bus routes have been impacted the most. On an average day there are about 13,500 trips. Right now, SEPTA is averaging about 600 missed trips a day.
"Out of a workforce of about 2,600 plus operators, on any given day, there are 500-600 operators out," said Andrew Busch, spokesperson for SEPTA.
Busch says this has taken a toll and workers are tired.
SEPTA has real-time information online and on its app to keep travels up-to-date.
Amtrak says if you are impacted by disruptions, the goal is to offer same-day travel alternatives.