Coronavirus

COVID-related staffing issues impacting Amtrak, SEPTA service

"Out of a workforce of about 2,600 plus operators, on any given day there are 500-600 operators out," said SEPTA.
By Jillian Mele
EMBED <>More Videos

Covid-related staffing issues impacting Amtrak, SEPTA service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- COVID-related staffing issues are making a major impact on transportation services around the region.

Amtrak says it's suspending 8% of its Northeast departures between now and March 27 and 6% of its state-supported weekly departures until March 27.

Most trains were on time Monday at 30th Street Station, but most riders Action News spoke with were understanding of the disruptions.

"I had a train recently canceled on me and I just got on a slightly later train, not a big deal. With air travel, I think it's more of an issue," says Kate Jeffers of Princeton, NJ.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania rolls out 'strike team' to ease hospital crunch due to COVID-19 surge
EMBED More News Videos

Pennsylvania has deployed its first pandemic "strike team" of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital.



SEPTA has also been dealing with staffing shortages of its own on a day-to-day and shift-by-shift basis.

Bus routes have been impacted the most. On an average day there are about 13,500 trips. Right now, SEPTA is averaging about 600 missed trips a day.

"Out of a workforce of about 2,600 plus operators, on any given day, there are 500-600 operators out," said Andrew Busch, spokesperson for SEPTA.

Busch says this has taken a toll and workers are tired.

SEPTA has real-time information online and on its app to keep travels up-to-date.

Amtrak says if you are impacted by disruptions, the goal is to offer same-day travel alternatives.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaseptaamtrakcoronavirus
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 cases dropping in NJ, but numbers still high
Sarah Palin COVID tests delay libel trial against NY Times
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
TOP STORIES
Son of Philly police officer shot, killed during apparent robbery
Officials ID teen killed in Montco crash; 4 others seriously injured
Introducing Millville, New Jersey's first female mayor
Tax season officially begins. Here's everything you should know
Second arrest made after man killed by stray bullet on Thanksgiving
Broad Street Run sets date for 2022 race
Philly sees more graffiti during COVID, but artists say it's an outlet
Show More
Getting paid on Venmo or Cash App? New tax rule might apply to you
COVID-19 cases dropping in NJ, but numbers still high
Chester Co. man charged with raping child multiple times inside home
Philadelphia veterinarians team up to provide emergency care for pets
Pennsylvania rolls out 'strike team' to ease hospital crunch
More TOP STORIES News