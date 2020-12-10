New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Delaware County

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The cars lined up at Delaware County Community College in Media on Thursday morning for first come, first serve COVID-19 testing.The state announced that regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in five counties throughout the state through Monday, including Delaware County.As many as 450 patients can be tested per day.Dr. Monica Taylor, vice chair of Delaware County Council, said the county has expanded its testing and they are happy to coordinate with the state at this DCCC site."We worked with the state to figure where the best location would be, and the DCCC is right in the center of our county," said Dr. Taylor. "We were able to use their parking lot, and the way it's set up is a perfect location for a drive up."A spokesperson from Pennsylvania's health department said over the next three months five strike teams will provide regional testing for 61 counties.The other six counties have county health departments providing other means of testing.The turnaround time for these results is two to seven days after testing.The caseload has been rapidly rising throughout the state, and in Delaware County."We're very concerned. This is our highest level, and it just keeps rising so we want to make sure we are getting individuals tested and access to testing," Dr. Taylor said.The testing at DCCC will take place from Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.