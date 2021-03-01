Here's when the US will see a lot more COVID-19 vaccine doses

Moderna plans to deliver 100 million doses by the end of the month, said Dr. Stephen Hoge, the company's president. It'll deliver another 100 million by the end of May and 100 million more by the end of July.

Pfizer will deliver 120 million doses by the end of the month, 80 million more doses by the end of May and 100 million more by the end of July, said chief business officer John Young.

Johnson & Johnson, whose single-dose vaccine was approved just last week, will deliver 20 million doses by the end of March and aims to deliver 100 million by July, said Dr. Richard Nettles, vice president of US Medical Affairs at the company's vaccine arm, Janssen.

Millions more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way.Moderna, Pfizer and now Johnson & Johnson will deliver enough doses to fully vaccinate 130 million people -- more than one-third of the US population -- by the end of March, the pharmaceutical companies told a House subcommittee last week:By the end of July, the companies aim to deliver enough vaccines to vaccinate 400 million people, which is about 70 million more than the current US population.A fourth COVID-19 vaccine could become available in the US in April, when AstraZeneca could secure FDA authorization of its vaccine. Dr. Ruud Dobber, the executive vice president and president of AstraZeneca's biopharmaceuticals business unit, said the company will immediately release 30 million doses upon authorization of the vaccine and up to 50 million doses by the end of April.