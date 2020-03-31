Gov. Murphy on Action News: Let's 'break the back' of this virus

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was on Action News at 4pm on Tuesday to offer an update on the battle against COVID-19 in the Garden State.Murphy said he fully expects the fight against the coronavirus to continue for at least several more weeks.He called on New Jersey residents to follow the stay at home orders and practice social distancing.Together, he said, New Jersey could "break the back" of the virus.Watch his full interview with Action News anchor Brian Taff in the video above.