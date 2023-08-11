WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Car hits house after two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, Pa.

The other vehicle involved was on the road but flipped onto its roof.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 11, 2023 3:53PM
Chopper 6 over crash scene in Springfield Twp., Bucks County
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 was over the crash scene in Springfield Twp., Bucks County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Quakertown that left a home damaged.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on the 1900 block of Old Bethlehem Road in Springfield Township.

Both vehicles involved were heavily damaged.

One was up against a house, which also had visible signs of damage.

The other vehicle was on the road but flipped onto its roof.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a person being loaded into a medical helicopter.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW