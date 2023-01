The driver was trapped inside the vehicle for 30 minutes before crews were able to get him out.

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Crews are cleaning up after a truck overturned on I-95 south in Newport, Delaware.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the off ramp to Route 141.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle for 30 minutes before crews were able to get him out.

He was taken to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.

The I-95 southbound right lane is closed as well as the off ramp to Route 141 as crews work to clear the tractor trailer.