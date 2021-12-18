Ambulance flipped over, police cruiser smashed in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Vineland, New Jersey are investigating an incident that left several vehicles damaged.
This is happening on South Lincoln Avenue between Brandywine Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police were called there around 5:30 a.m. Saturday where an ambulance flipped over on its side.
Video from the scene shows the ambulance on its side, a police SUV with front end damage, another police SUV on its side, and a badly damaged red sedan.
It's not clear what caused the damaged or if any injuries have been reported.
Vineland Police and the United States Attorney Office of New Jersey are investigating.
