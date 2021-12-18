Ambulance flipped over, police cruiser smashed in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Vineland, New Jersey are investigating an incident that left several vehicles damaged.This is happening on South Lincoln Avenue between Brandywine Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue.Police were called there around 5:30 a.m. Saturday where an ambulance flipped over on its side.Video from the scene shows the ambulance on its side, a police SUV with front end damage, another police SUV on its side, and a badly damaged red sedan.It's not clear what caused the damaged or if any injuries have been reported.Vineland Police and the United States Attorney Office of New Jersey are investigating.