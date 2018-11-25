Crews battle fire at Gloucester County home

NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (WPVI) --A fire has gutted a home in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
The Action Cam was at the scene on North Grove Avenue near Simpson Street in National Park.
Towering flames poured through the roof of the one-story structure.
One person was inside the house when the fire started at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
That person got out safely.
It took more than an hour to put out the fire.
There's no word yet on what started the fire.
