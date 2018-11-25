Crews battle fire at Gloucester County home

A fire has gutted a home in Gloucester County, New Jersey.The Action Cam was at the scene on North Grove Avenue near Simpson Street in National Park.Towering flames poured through the roof of the one-story structure.One person was inside the house when the fire started at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.That person got out safely.It took more than an hour to put out the fire.There's no word yet on what started the fire.------