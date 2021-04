EMBED >More News Videos Fire crews are battling a four-alarm fire along a stretch of railroad tracks in North Philadelphia and the city's Hunting Park section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire crews are battling a four-alarm fire along a stretch of railroad tracks in North Philadelphia and the city's Hunting Park section.Crews were called to the area of 10th and Venango Streets just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.Multiple brush fires were reported along the train tracks. Officials said the fire has spread to some nearby buildings.Residents and businesses in the area have evacuated. No injuries have been reported.