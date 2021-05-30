Crime Fighters: Who killed Corey Holbrook?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man leaving his girlfriend's house was shot and killed while he is driving.Now one year since his death, his grieving mother hopes someone will come forward with answers in her son's murder.Corey Holbrook's mother did not want to give her name but wanted to impress others just what a special person her son was to his family and community."Corey was a go-getter. Corey was the type of person; he just loved people. He was the type of person that if you asked him for something, he was willing to give you," she said.She says the 37-year-old had a passion for working with children."He worked for children, worked with children within the school system that was autism, nonverbal," she said. "He really worked hard to see them move forward."She said on Thursday, May 28, 2020, Holbrook was leaving his girlfriend's place at 11:15 p.m. along the 5200 block of Wayne Avenue in the city's Germantown section."As he was driving off that fateful night that it happened, whoever this was jumped in the middle of the street and started shooting at the rear of his car, which caused him to crash," she said.Holbrook was still alive when the police arrived but died from a gunshot wound later that night at the hospital.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."I'm praying. I'm praying to anyone that's out there that knows our family. Please help us find this person is an individual that took my son from me in such a manner," she said.