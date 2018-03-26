CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --Two men are wanted for murder in Chester, and prosecutors are offering two separate rewards for information that leads to arrests in this case.
19-year-old Vernon Jones and 20-year-old Leroy Spence are both wanted for murder.
Police were called to the 2800 block of West 7th Street just after 7 p.m. on July 2 for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived they found a male shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"When you're shooting a person multiple times, there's something definitely wrong with these individuals. They are extremely armed and dangerous," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.
Because of that, the commission is administering a $1,000 reward each for just the arrests of the suspects.
"All we need to know is where they are located. Give us a call on the tip line at 215-546-TIPS and you are eligible for the reward," said Montecalvo. "They hang around the Wilmington, Delaware area around Chester area."
