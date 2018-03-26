Crime Fighters: Reward for arrests of 2 murder suspects in Chester, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

CrimeFighters: Reward for arrests of 2 murder suspects. Watch this report from Action News on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two men are wanted for murder in Chester, and prosecutors are offering two separate rewards for information that leads to arrests in this case.

19-year-old Vernon Jones and 20-year-old Leroy Spence are both wanted for murder.

Police were called to the 2800 block of West 7th Street just after 7 p.m. on July 2 for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a male shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"When you're shooting a person multiple times, there's something definitely wrong with these individuals. They are extremely armed and dangerous," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Because of that, the commission is administering a $1,000 reward each for just the arrests of the suspects.

"All we need to know is where they are located. Give us a call on the tip line at 215-546-TIPS and you are eligible for the reward," said Montecalvo. "They hang around the Wilmington, Delaware area around Chester area."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrime fightersmurdershootingChester
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News