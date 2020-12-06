Crime Fighters: Who killed David Williams?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old was shot and killed after his family says he went out to meet a friend. Now they are asking for your help in finding his killer.Tawanda Robinson said her son, David Williams, was an all-around good kid."He was a straight-A student on honor roll through his whole life. He's a great kid. He loves everybody," she said.Robinson says that what makes what happened to Williams on Thursday, May 28, so difficult to understand."I'm never gonna feel better. My life has been changed forever. I'm never gonna feel the same, you know, because he was my baby, and he's never coming back," she said.Just before midnight, Williams was found, shot multiple times along the 1600 block of South Conestoga Street in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.He was pronounced dead at the hospital at just 18-years-old.All his family knew was that he was going to meet a friend that they did not particularly like."He was hanging with that boy, and I didn't think that boy was a good kid," she said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."No human deserves to get shot. And I would appreciate if they come forward and turn him in and let justice be served," she said.