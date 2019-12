Crime Fighters: Who killed Marques Riggins?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are hoping a cash incentive will close a homicide case from 2018.On Saturday, August 26, 2018, police were called to the 700 block of East Courtland Street in Philadelphia's Juniata section."24th police district responded to a radio call, hospital case on the highway," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Marques Riggins suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and back.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead."The City of Philadelphia is posting a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these individuals, if you have information please call the Citizens Crime Commission tip line at 546-TIPS or the police tip line at 686-TIPS," said Montecalvo.All calls will remain anonymous.