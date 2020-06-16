Delaware County DA announces Criminal Justice Reform Task Force

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County Council and District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced the creation of a Criminal Justice Reform Task Force on Tuesday.The announcement comes on the heels of protests around the country after the death of George Floyd.Preliminary plans for the Task Force calls for four working groups: 21st Century Policing, principles for a 21st Century Prosecutor, Legislative Change and County Governments Impact on Achieving Equality and Justice in Delco."I don't care if it takes a day, I don't care if it takes seven weeks, we're going to get there, we're going to get there," said Stollsteimer.The Delaware County Sheriff's Office banned chokeholds last week. That department is one of many agencies on the task force including: state legislators and municipal leaders, the Sheriff's office, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Chiefs of Police Association, the NAACP, the Delaware County Black Caucus, the criminal defense bar and the Public Defender's Office."We really have to look at changing the culture of our county and of our community," said Delaware County Councilwoman Elaine Paul Schaefer. "Changing the hearts and the minds and the attitudes of the people that are charged with enacting those policies and procedures."Task Force recommendations will be announced on a "rolling basis" and community leaders said they hope some recommendations will be finalized by the fall."We've heard you and we're listening," said Chief David Splain, President of the Delco Police Chief's Association. "Clearly this needs to change and there's a need for us to do a better job as law enforcement."