Man escapes Croydon house fire by leaping from second-floor window, officials say

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is being treated for injuries he sustained while making a daring escape from a Bucks County house fire.

The flames broke out just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Main Avenue in Croydon.

Officials said a man in his 50s leaped from a second-floor window to escape.

Crews rescued two other people, as well.

There is no word on their conditions.

Firefighters also helped save a cat and provided the pet oxygen at the scene.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
