South Jersey father and daughter host educational podcast for kids

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "It's amazing to be able to learn and then have other people be able to learn from what I'm learning," said 8-year-old Olivia Rozencwaig.

The South Jersey second-grader is already four years deep into a successful podcasting career alongside her father.

"I would put Olivia to bed when she was younger and, the way kids are, they tend to become philosophers," said Jacob Rozencwaig. "They want to know why the sky is blue. How many animals live in the ocean?"

Jacob would research the answers to all of Olivia's brain-rattling questions. And sure enough, Olivia would pass along her discoveries to kids at school. It seemed she had a love for helping other kids learn.

"So I thought, you know, maybe there's a creative way to do that," said Jacob. "That's how the Curious Kid Podcast started."

Equipped with headphones and microphones, Jacob and his daughter dish out fun facts about humans, animals, food, presidents, landmarks, and much more on their talk show. They frequently take requests from fans and answer questions.

The Curious Kid Podcast has been heard by families across the nation. Jacob says parents began to rely on their podcast as a source of comfort and education when their children transitioned to remote learning in 2020. Now, the show is growing in popularity across various platforms.

"Just recently, a few weeks ago, we reached the one million download benchmark," he said. "We never imagined in a million years we could get to that level."

Despite handling all the technical elements, Jacob thinks the show's success relies on his daughter's punctual personality.

"Kids like hearing things through their own lens, so Olivia steals the show," he said. "It's just been a rewarding, tremendous experience and we hope to keep going."

To learn more about Curious Kid Podcast, visit their website.

