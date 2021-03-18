20-year-old man found shot and killed outside Philadelphia prison 1 hour after release: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed on the grounds of the Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia less than hour after being released from the prison, police said.Police were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to the prison on the 8100 block of State Road after reports of gunshots.When police and medics arrived on location, they found the 20-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, chest, and arms, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Small said, based on ballistic evidence, at least 10 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.Authorities found most of the shell casings near the victim's body which, Small said, indicated the shooter or shooters were in close proximity to the man at the time of the shooting.Small said there are no surveillance cameras in the immediate area where the shooting took place.Guards told police a dark sedan was seen fleeing the scene, but officials are not certain if it was involved in the shooting."We have information that this 20-year-old victim, who was just released from prison less than an hour before he was shot and killed, that his last known address was in the Germantown section of the city, which is about five to six miles from this location," Small said. "We don't know if he was heading home at the time after being released or waiting for a ride."Small said there was cellphone found near the victim's body, but it was not clear if it was working or not.Police have not yet identified the victim or said why he was being held at the prison.