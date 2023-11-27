Cyber Monday deals: What to buy, what to pass on

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The online deals are not only continuing on Cyber Monday, but many retailers are sweetening the savings.

"Cyber Monday, if you're looking for holiday deals, should be your final round of shopping," said Kristin McGrath of Retailmenot.com.

Retail experts tell us the savings are significant.

"Retailers are competing with each other intensely during this time of year and so you can really take advantage."

One category expected to offer the deepest discounts of the season are major appliances. You can expect around 40% off as well as buy more and save promotions.

"So if you need to redo your entire kitchen, it's great," said Julie Ramhold of DealNews.com.

If some of the hottest toys of the season are on your holiday list don't procrastinate.

"Because those are going to be the items that sell out the quickest," said Ramhold.

Here's what you should not buy on Cyber Monday.

"Things like snow boots, or really heavy coats for like when winter really sets in, those are just starting to hit shelves around Black Friday and Cyber Monday," said Ramhold.

So you likely won't see any great discounts on those yet. It's best to hold off until February.

And while you're shopping let someone else, like coupon finder, RetailMeNot, do your savings homework.

"RetailMeNot actually has a browser extension called Deal Finder where it's going to pull all of the coupon codes, promo codes, free shipping offers and cash back offers together and apply those for you automatically while you shop," said McGrath.

You can also go to BlackFriday.com to see what's on sale and what coupons are being offered. Just make sure to apply those codes yourself.

"The thing to remember about cash back is that it is stackable with retailers' promo codes, like retailers will limit you sometimes on how many promo codes you can use, but our cash back stacks with their offer so you can use both," said McGrath.

And a reminder a lot of small, local retailers are also offering Cyber Monday deals so don't just log onto the big box websites.

Salon INVU, Bryn Mawr Buy $500 worth of gift cards, get a free $50 card. Buy $1,000 worth of gift cards, get a free $100 card invusalon.com

Brand New Store: Philly based Brand - American Trench, Ardmore Gift with purchase, free pair of American Trench socks with purchase of $25 or more

Ilyan Jewelry, Haverford - Private jeweler with a small showroom in Haverford 20% off discount for viewers all season, redeem with code Nydia ilyanjewelry.com

Realm fine fashion jewelry - 25% off sitewide, ends tonight

Cicala Restaurants Take 20% off all Cicala gift cards of $100 or more when using discount code: GCCYBERMONDAY

20% off with code CYBERMONDAY2023 in store and online