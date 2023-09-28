Woman found dead in Delaware park identified as missing person from New Castle County

Woman found dead near entrance to Carousel Park in Delaware

The victim had been reported missing by local police since Monday.

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County have identified a woman who was found dead at the entrance of a park on Tuesday.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

Officials identified the victim as 63-year-old Cynthia Amalfitano from Wilmington, Delaware.

63-year-old Cynthia Amalfitano from Wilmington, Delaware

Amalfitano's body was found around 9 a.m. by Skyline Drive at Carousel Park in Pike Creek.

New Castle County police have called her death suspicious but have not identified the cause.

Amalfitano had been reported missing by local police since Monday.

Officers say they were called to her residence along the 3400 block of Birch Circle for a welfare check when Amalfitano didn't arrive at work that morning.

At the residence, officers located her vehicle and her belongings, including her purse and cellphone.

She was last seen on Saturday, September 23.

A Gold Alert was issued for Amalfitano upon finding her missing. That alert has since been canceled.

The investigation in this case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Gino Cevallos at 302-395-8129 or by email at Gino.Cevallos@newcastlede.gov.