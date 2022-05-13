Portion of Kelly Drive closed due to Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of Kelly Drive is closed until Saturday evening due to the 83rd Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia.
The largest collegiate regatta in North America returns Friday.
Hundreds of athletes will compete on the Schuylkill River starting at 7 a.m.
Fans are welcomed back this year.
All of this means drivers need to be aware of the closure on Kelly Drive.
Kelly Drive will be closed between Brewery Hill Drive and Strawberry Mansion Drive until Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The Dad Vail Regatta App is also back to keep track of each day's schedule and results.
Online: https://www.dadvail.org/
