SEPTA investigating after video shows officers hitting, tasing woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into a confrontation between SEPTA police and a passenger.Video posted on social media shows SEPTA officers trying to take a woman into custody at the Frankford Transportation Center Wednesday morning.An officer can then be seen hitting her in the head while she sits on a bench.Another officer then used a taser on her after he asked her to put her hands behind her back and she ran off.She suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.It's still unclear if she's facing any charges.SEPTA says officers were called to the scene because the woman would not exit a bus.Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact SEPTA Police Internal Affairs at (215) 580-7860.