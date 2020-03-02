Lindenwold cheerleading dads take to the mat with an original performance

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- We may have discovered some of the greatest girl dads around.
A group of dads who all have daughters in the same Lindenwold, Camden County cheer group decided they weren't going to let the girls have all the fun.
They call themselves the Daddy Bolts and they represent Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading.
Sunday was their first performance in front of people at the Spirit Extreme competition in Sicklerville.
They practiced for 90 minutes a week for the last six weeks, learning difficult basket tosses, stunts, and pyramids, all to experience what their daughters love to do.
Amazingly, none of the dads had any cheering experience prior.
The dads, who have girls ranging in age from 3 to 18, took this challenge very seriously and poured their hearts into Sunday's performance.
Coach Rachel Amato tells Action News, "When we had our first practice a few weeks ago, we didn't know what to expect. None of these guys have cheered before or have any prior experience. They all were just doing this for their daughters. After the first practice they all said they have a new respect for cheerleaders because this stuff isn't easy. Watching them come together and see the dedication and commitment they all have is really awesome. They are the epitome of a #girldad and they can't wait for the next one!"
