Damaged vehicle found in search for missing college student

The search continues for a missing Alabama college student after her vehicle was found damaged in Montgomery, police say.

After receiving a tip from a citizen, Auburn police told ABC affiliate WBMA that 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard's 2017 Honda CRV was located at an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Blanchard was not found.

Blanchard, a student at Southern Union Community College in Auburn, was originally reported missing on Thursday. Police said the last person she contacted was a friend late Wednesday night.

UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris, Blanchard's stepfather, took to social media to share images of Blanchard, begging for the public to come forward with any information on the missing 19-year-old.



Blanchard is described as a light-skinned black woman who stands 5-feet 6-inches and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

Anyone with information on Blanchard's whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140, the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at (334) 501-3100.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing teenagermissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia: Police
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy awarded Liberty Medal
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Man walking dog struck by car, killed
Puppy playing with lighter sets fire to apartment
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Show More
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
Philadelphia Eagles run over Buffalo Bills in 31-13 win
Philly mom creates claw machine Halloween costume for twin girls
Samsung's space selfie phone crash-lands in couple's yard
AccuWeather: Brighter Monday
More TOP STORIES News