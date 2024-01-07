Search continues for missing 4-year-old presumed dead in Philadelphia; boyfriend's home searched

The investigation into this incident began on December 30, after family members said they had not seen Damari Carter in weeks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search continued on Sunday for a missing 4-year-old who is presumed dead in Philadelphia.

Police searched the home of a man connected to the case for more evidence to try and find the young boy, Damari Carter.

Carter's mother, Dominique Bailey, 28, from the Overbrook neighborhood, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Kevin Spencer from West Philadelphia, are facing several charges in this case.

Some of those charges include murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and false reports.

Bailey reportedly told the family that the 4-year-old had been struck and killed by a car, but police found no evidence of this incident.

On Sunday morning, police searched Spencer's house on the 3800 block of Reno Street.

In a video obtained by Action News, officers can be seen carrying out bags of evidence collected at the scene.

Police have spent the majority of the weekend searching for Carter, canvassing neighborhoods, and even examining dumpsters blocks away from Spencer's home.

Unfortunately, officers have not found anything in connection to Carter.

On January 5, however, police say Bailey provided information on her involvement in the death of her son.

Sources tell Action News that investigators believe Carter was beaten to death.

Carter's family spoke with Action News about this incident, saying the situation is devastating.

"How could anybody look and put their hands on him and hurt him like that?" questioned Aiyana Parrish, Carter's cousin. "It broke my heart."

"It's heartbreaking to think that people are out there that are so ruthless and selfless, and only think about themselves and what they want to do," she added.

Police are still searching for Carter. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.