Missing 4-year-old presumed dead, mother facing homicide charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia mother is facing charges in connection to the death of her 4-year-old son.

Family members reached out to Action News saying the child was last seen back on November 25th.

The mother claimed to family members that the kid was struck and killed by a car, but there were no services for the child or report of this happening.

6abc looked into this tip and forwarded it along to police.

Following an investigation this week, no record of a car accident was found and 28-year old Dominique Bailey is now facing homicide charges.

Investigators say her 30-year-old boyfriend is also considered a suspect. He is currently being questioned.

Police are still searching for the body.

A cause of death has not been determined.