Pa. AG reaches settlement with South Jersey influencer accused of misleading consumers

In 2021, Dana Chanel, whose real name is Casey Olivera, was sued by the Pennsylvania attorney general.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 3:29AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local social media influencer has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars to her customers that she's accused of misleading.

In 2021, Dana Chanel, whose real name is Casey Olivera, was sued by the Pennsylvania attorney general for allegedly taking money from customers without delivering services.

READ MORE: South Jersey social media influencer, Philly-based companies sued for misleading customers

According to the lawsuit, the influencer promoted credit repair services offered by Credit Exterminators Inc., later rebranded as Earn Company, LLC, and mobile app development services through Alakazam Apps, LLC.

In one example, the suit says a consumer who runs a nonprofit organization learned about Alakazam Apps through Chanel's Instagram page. She paid the company $2,000 believing she would work directly with the developers to create her custom app. The suit says she never received an app from Alakazam.

Olivera now has to pay more than $87,000 to dozens of clients.

The restitution payments are part of a settlement agreement with the AG's office.

