Store employee, residents recount shocking capture of escaped murder convict in Chester Co.

SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Relief and celebration swept through Chester County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday after law enforcement officers captured an escaped murder convict after two weeks of searching.

Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, broke out of Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. Since then, he had been evading police all across the county by breaking into people's homes, changing his appearance, and stealing a van and even a rifle.

Action News saw a heavy police presence Wednesday morning at Little's John Deere on Pottstown Pike after Cavalcante was captured in the woods behind the store just after 8 a.m.

Employees watched the shocking scene from the loading dock.

"Them (police) checking the tree lines, checking the stream, and out of nowhere everyone started congregating back by the shed, and here they were already bringing him out," recalled store manager Jim Martin.

He's relieved the fugitive was found after 14 days on the run.

"It didn't surprise me, because we know the landlord who lives behind us. At 2:30 this morning, they had thermal imaging in her backyard," said Martin.

Robert Russell and his family live right next to the John Deere store. They were warned by police that something was going on behind their house, and to stay inside.

"A little bit terrifying knowing he was so close, knowing that he could at any point try and enter our house. But we knew the police was there, they were diligent in what they were doing," said Russell.

Police say Cavalcante tried to escape through thick underbrush, but he was surrounded by officers and subdued by a K-9 named Yoda.

When neighbors heard the news, they came over to see for themselves.

"Saw right away he was in handcuffs, I saw Prizer's right here," said Dariel Velez of South Coventry Township. "I was like, 'That's right down the street.' I quickly grabbed a shower and rode my bike here to check out what was going on."

Residents say after a harrowing few days of searching in their neighborhoods, they're ready to return to normal.

"Chester County's a large area, but once the sirens and lights were coming in the window it's hard to hide that it's in your backyard," said Kathleen Brady of East Nantmeal Township, who left her home after the frantic search came very close to her home on Monday night.

Owen J. Roberts schools, which missed two days because of the search, will resume classes Thursday.

"After discussions with state and local law enforcement, I am also happy to share that all schools and offices in our district will reopen tomorrow morning, with classes and transportation continuing as regularly scheduled," Superintendent Will Stout said.

Stout went on to say law enforcement may still have a presence in the community as they continue their investigation.