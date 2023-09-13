How police captured escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County, Pa.

The murder convict had been on the run for 14 days.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Danelo Cavalcante, the escaped Chester County prisoner, was captured on Wednesday after 14 days on the run.

Law enforcement's big break came overnight as a plane fitted with a thermal imaging camera picked up Cavalcante's heat signal, allowing tactical teams on the ground to secure the area, surround him and move in with search dogs.

"They were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference. "Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred."

Cavalcante - still armed with the rifle he stole from a homeowner's garage - tried to escape by crawling through thick underbrush, but a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer released a search dog that subdued him, said Bivens, adding that Cavalcante continued to resist as he was taken into custody after 8 a.m.

Photos obtained by 6abc show Danelo Cavalcante in the moments after he was taken into custody.

Cavalcante, 34, was bitten on the scalp by a police dog and suffered a minor wound, Bivens said.

No shots were fired.

State police had announced Cavalcante's capture on social media earlier Wednesday, as the search entered its 14th day. The attorney general's office said Cavalcante will be arraigned on a felony escape charge.

Cavalcante, handcuffed and wrapped in what appeared to be a thermal blanket, was driven to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Avondale. Bivens said investigators would try to interview him about his time on the run before taking him to a state prison.

"He was desperate, and it was just a matter of time," said Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail in southeastern Pennsylvania on Aug. 31 by crab-walking up between two walls that were topped with razor wire, then jumping from the roof and dashing away. He had been awaiting transfer to state prison after being sentenced days earlier for fatally stabbing his girlfriend, and is wanted in connection with another killing in Brazil.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.