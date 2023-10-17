Danelo Cavalcante faces new charges stemming from activities during 2-week manhunt

Cavalcante escaped from the prison not long after being given a life sentence for the brutal 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The convicted killer who broke out of the Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania and was the center of a tense two-week manhunt is now facing additional charges.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was charged Monday with 20 counts connected with crimes he's accused of committing while he was on the run, Pennsylvania State Police said. The charges include including felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and possession of a firearm.

According to police, the new charges allege he burglarized two homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry townships and stole a firearm, clothing, and a shaving razor. He is also charged with stealing a Ford transit van from a dairy farm in Pocopson Township, police said.

When Cavalcante was captured, he allegedly still had stolen items, including a backpack, button-down shirt, paring knife, razor and sleeping bag.

Cavalcante escaped from the prison on Aug. 31, not long after being given a life sentence for the brutal 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao.

Nine days after the escape, when Cavalcante knocked on the door of a home across the county in Phoenixville, a woman was home alone at the time and saw Cavalcante at the door, causing her to go to the second floor and watch him and his stolen van through the window, the complaint revealed.

The manhunt placed Pennsylvania's wealthiest county on edge, causing many schools to close at the beginning of the academic year while law enforcement searched for Cavalcante.

Cavalcante, who was previously charged with an additional murder in Brazil, is now serving a life sentence at State Correctional Institution - Phoenix in neighboring Montgomery County.

He is scheduled to appear in district court in Kennett Square on Friday in connection with the original escape charge.

Internal Chester County documents obtained first by ABC News in October revealed that weeks before Cavalcante ultimately broke out of the prison, a correctional officer warned that he was "planning an escape."

Cavalcante was caught on video climbing out of the facility using a similar technique as another detainee who escaped months earlier.

He put his hands on one wall and feet on the other and then shimmied his body up to the top before moving across roofs to get to freedom. He was on the run for nearly two weeks until he was captured on the other side of the county. The episode led to a massive public safety crisis in the Philadelphia suburbs and a series of embarrassments for local law enforcement.

