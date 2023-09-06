Terrain is complicating the search for escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante, state police say

Manhunt widens for Chester County murder convict; some schools closed for second day

Danelo Cavalcante was last spotted on the property of Longwood Gardens on Monday night.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The dense woods, thick underbrush and large farm fields in Chester County are complicating the search for escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante.

Pennsylvania state police addressed the issue after Cavalcante slipped the perimeter established by authorities after his escape from the county's prison last Thursday morning.

He was spotted by a trail camera on the property of Longwood Gardens on Monday night, which is south of the original perimeter.

These images of escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante were captured from a camera on the property of Longwood Gardens on the night of September 4, 2023.

One image released by police shows Cavalcante walking north at 8:21 p.m. and another photo shows him walking south through the same area at 9:33 p.m.

During a news conference on Tuesday, police said the brush is likely helping the convicted killer hide.

"Obviously, I wish we would have been able to capture him without him getting through that perimeter, but it's also not shocking," said Lt. Col. George Bivens. "It's dark, it's a large area. Not to make excuses - it's difficult terrain."

Police say the brush is so thick that searchers can only go a few feet before losing sight of each other and they have to hack their way through it.

After the latest video of Cavalcante emerged, investigators immediately shifted their search to include the three-mile radius around Longwood Gardens.

It now encompasses the area south of Route 1 (Baltimore Pike). Law enforcement also remain in the area around Rt. 926 and Rt. 52 near Longwood Gardens.

Police were also blocking intersections along Baltimore Pike.

"It's a lot of stress for people if you have cops sitting on your street all day and you have no traffic all day," one resident said. "It's just a lot unknown."

Cavalcante has already gotten his hands on a backpack, clothing and unknown supplies.

Police say the convicted murderer is growing more desperate to get away and that they want to minimize the opportunity for him to encounter anyone else or obtain any additional items.

How did Danelo Cavalcante escape?

Action News has learned Cavalcante likely scaled up the prison roof and then jumped down to a less secure area to break free.

Another inmate, Igor Bolte, escaped the prison back on May 19, and sources tell ABC News Cavalcante used a similar method to leave the facility.

Danelo Cavalcante

Bolte, 30, was in the exercise yard of the Chester County Prison when he allegedly scaled the wall using an exposed I-beam until he reached the roof. Authorities say he then climbed down and then ran past the security station outside the main fence of the prison.

Bolte was captured five minutes after his escape, according to court documents.

A county official told Action News that after Bolte's escape, prison officials brought in security consultants to assess the situation. Additional razor wire was installed along the perimeter of the exercise area where Bolte escaped.

What does Danelo Cavalcante look like?

Cavalcante is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with long, shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes. He is a Brazilian man who speaks Portuguese, Spanish and some English.

What was Cavalcante convicted of?

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in front of her two young children in Schuylkill Township in 2021.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week for the fatal stabbing and was set to be transferred to a state correctional institution in four weeks.

Prosecutors say he killed his girlfriend to stop her from telling police about the charges against him in Brazil. He was captured in Virginia after Brandao's killing and authorities believe he was trying to return to his home country.

How residents can help

Residents are being asked to secure their property, check on neighbors and keep an eye on security cameras. Call police if you see anything suspicious.

How to report Cavalcante info to police

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals' Tipline at 877-WANTED-2. There is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Cavalcante's capture.

Schools closed again amid Cavalcante search

The Kennett Consolidated School District will be closed for a second day on Wednesday due to the search for Cavalcante.

Unionville-Chadds Ford School District says it will also close schools and offices on Wednesday. All schools will have a Flexible Instructional Day, according to the district's website.

Other sightings of Cavalcante

Cavalcante was spotted on video around 1:43 a.m. Saturday, on the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township. It's about 1.5 miles from the prison.

Police say Cavalcante was spotted Sunday afternoon from a distance by a state trooper who gave chase but lost him.

And hours before that, Ryan Drummond claims he saw Cavalcante inside his home on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. Police arrived but the man escaped back into the thick wood and brush after taking some food.

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, authorities were called in on reports of another possible sighting of Cavalcante, but he was nowhere to be found.

Just a few hours later he was spotted on the camera at Longwood Gardens.