La Salle University hires Daniel Allen as the school's newest president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- La Salle University confirmed Daniel Allen as its 30th president.Allen comes to campus from DePaul University in Chicago.There he served as senior vice president of University Advancement and External Relations.Allen oversaw the university's largest fundraising year."Dr. Allen is an extraordinary leader whose talents and experience equip him well to guide La Salle University as our next President," said William W. Matthews, III, Esq., '90, chair of La Salle University's Board of Trustees.Allen replaces Colleen Hanycz, who left in June to become president of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.In a recent statement, Allen said in part, "I am honored and humbled by the Board's selection, and I am ready to lead La Salle University. As I moved through this process, it became clear to me that La Salle students embark on their lives and careers with a real-world readiness. Their degree has a return on investment that is among the nation's strongest, and that is a testament to an excellent and vibrant faculty."Allen has also worked for more than 20 years in Catholic higher education.The university says its interim president Timothy O'Shaughnessy, will serve in an executive role and provide vital transition support upon Allen's estimated arrival of April 18.