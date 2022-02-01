lasalle university

La Salle University hires Daniel Allen as the school's newest president

Daniel Allen replaces Colleen Hanycz, who left in June to become president of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

La Salle Univ. hires Daniel Allen as new president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- La Salle University confirmed Daniel Allen as its 30th president.

Allen comes to campus from DePaul University in Chicago.

There he served as senior vice president of University Advancement and External Relations.

Allen oversaw the university's largest fundraising year.

"Dr. Allen is an extraordinary leader whose talents and experience equip him well to guide La Salle University as our next President," said William W. Matthews, III, Esq., '90, chair of La Salle University's Board of Trustees.

Allen replaces Colleen Hanycz, who left in June to become president of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In a recent statement, Allen said in part, "I am honored and humbled by the Board's selection, and I am ready to lead La Salle University. As I moved through this process, it became clear to me that La Salle students embark on their lives and careers with a real-world readiness. Their degree has a return on investment that is among the nation's strongest, and that is a testament to an excellent and vibrant faculty."

Allen has also worked for more than 20 years in Catholic higher education.

The university says its interim president Timothy O'Shaughnessy, will serve in an executive role and provide vital transition support upon Allen's estimated arrival of April 18.

MORE TOP STORIES:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphialasalle universitycollege
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LASALLE UNIVERSITY
Local universities enforcing COVID protocols as students fight fatigue
Local expert responds to viewers' questions on vaccine
La Salle women's soccer team placed on probation after hazing probe
Four sisters shine as LaSalle track stars
TOP STORIES
Students ordering food to school causing security issues: Officials
Police investigate after Orthodox Jewish men blasted with snow: Video
Arbitration panel sets deadline for Philly police vaccine mandate
Body of missing NJ man found, arrest made in his death: Police
Ex-Dolphins coach sues Giants, NFL alleging racist hiring
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
NJ car theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philly
Show More
'Chairs were getting thrown': Man describes Bucks County buffet brawl
Store manager recalls moments clerk shoots armed suspect
The life of Donald "Ducky" Birts is a legacy in Black history
6abc's Jaclyn Lee makes appearance on GMA to celebrate Lunar New Year
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
More TOP STORIES News