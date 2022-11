Body found near Darby Creek in Delaware County

Chopper 6 over the scene showed police were focusing on a piece of land surrounded by crime tape.

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are trying to identify a body found near the Darby Creek in Delaware County.

Police say someone found the body just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Darby Crescent Road and Wanamaker Avenue in Prospect Park.

No further details have been released at this time.