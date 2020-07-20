Food & Drink

Darnel's Cake and Birdie's Biscuits are baking up sweet and savory treats

By Natalie Jason
Darnel's Cakes and Birdie's Biscuits were both named after beloved family members.

Kyle Cuffie-Scott's cousin, Darnel, passed away from complications of the AIDS virus. So his baked goods company, Darnel's Cakes, is named in his honor and works to raise awareness of HIV-AIDS.

Birdie's Biscuits | Instagram
Reading Terminal Market
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-298-0341

Jeffery Presley's great grandmother's nickname was Birdie, and she was known for her biscuits.

So he recreated her recipe and started Birdie's Biscuits.

Both baker-chefs are graduates of culinary schools, and both continue to sell their baked goods locally through the COVID-19 crisis.

Darnel's Cakes | Instagram | Facebook
444 N. 3rd Street, Phila. PA 19123
