Man arrested for attempted sexual assault of a juvenile at Philadelphia rec center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for an attempted sexual assault of a juvenile that took place in Philadelphia last month.

According to police, 32-year-old Darren Boyer is in custody for the incident that took place on March 28.

Officers say Boyer attempted to assault a juvenile just after 9 p.m. at the Cecil B. Moore Rec Center on the 2500 block of North 22nd Street.

The victim initially encountered Boyer inside the Red Fox corner store on the 2200 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

No further information on this incident has been released.