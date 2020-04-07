Coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic putting pinch on crime, data shows

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crime is down, and down big time across Pennsylvania.

It's really not surprising, but the numbers bear out what you'd expect, even some criminals are laying low.

As the COVID-19 outbreak has most of us hunkered down in our homes, crime has plunged

According to Pennsylvania State Police, when comparing last week's crimes with the week prior to the outbreak, total criminal offenses are down 89%. Property crimes 91%, and DUI's have dropped 71% as bars are shut down and roadways largely sparse.

It's clear the pandemic is putting a pinch in crime.

In Philadelphia, while crime is down, violent criminals are still in the game so don't expect police to reduce hours for the men and women in blue.

One crime many advocates are concerned about is domestic violence.

State Police tell Action News they don't track that statistic currently.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaphiladelphiacrimeduicoronavirusshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 disproportionately impacting black communities, White House says
Pasta for ALL! For every amount of pasta they sell, they donate an equal amount.
Coronavirus in the US: Death toll passes 12,000 nationwide
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ closes state, county parks; 200+ new COVID-19 deaths reported
Man dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Cape May nursing home
Food distributors switch to home delivery as restaurants close
3 SEPTA employees die from COVID-19
Philly death total at 65, mayor to revise budget
6abc's Jim Gardner discusses COVID-19 with Joe Biden
AccuWeather: Rounds of Showers and Storms On The Way
Show More
78 more COVID-19 deaths set new single-day high in Pa.
COVID-19 antibody testing for healthcare workers
Some are Worried About Social Distancing, Others are Cashing In
First responders in Burlington Co. salute medical workers with parade
Del. announces short-term rental ban as COVID-19 cases reach 783
More TOP STORIES News