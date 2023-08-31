  • Full Story
OSHA fines construction company for deadly balcony collapse in Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Records show the city's construction office issued a stop-work order the same day, citing a lack of permits.

Thursday, August 31, 2023 2:36AM
SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New information has been released on the deadly balcony collapse in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

OSHA officials have fined Ferguson Contracting Inc. of Yardley, Bucks County, more than $18,000 and cited five different violations.

In February, crews were re-cementing balconies at the Spinnaker Hotel South Tower when the eighth-floor balcony suddenly crumbled.

Jose Pereira, 43, from Philadelphia was trapped and died at the scene.

He left behind a wife and three daughters, with his family describing him as a hard worker and a wonderful man.

Records show the city's construction office issued a stop-work order the same day, citing a lack of permits.

There is still no word yet on what caused the collapse.

