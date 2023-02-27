Worker killed in Sea Isle City balcony collapse remembered as hardworking husband, father

Jose Pereira, who was killed in Friday’s collapse in Sea Isle City, leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

43-year-old Jose Pereira leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), workers were re-cementing balconies of a Jersey shore condominium building at the time of a deadly collapse on Friday afternoon.

Workers installed supports under the remaining balconies on Monday, three days after a deadly collapse in Sea Isle City.

Residents of the Spinnaker South Tower are still not allowed back inside.

"The cook from the Commodore Club called me up and said you better get over here and check this out," said Allan Madgey, who lives in the South tower. "I came running over and just as I was getting out of my truck the cops swarmed me, told me I had to leave."

It happened around 2:20 p.m. when the eighth-floor balcony crashed down onto the seventh-floor balcony.

The victim, Jose Pereira, 43, of Philadelphia, was trapped and died at the scene.

He leaves behind a wife and three daughters, with his family describing him as a hard worker and a wonderful man.

He was employed by Ferguson Contracting in Yardley, Pa.

That company is now being investigated by OSHA.

On Monday, the Wildwood Fire Department released photos showing the collapse from inside the building.

Officials said two other workers were on the eighth-floor balcony when it collapsed.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been released and is being investigated by local and county officials, along with OSHA.

Residents in the area are concerned, given other work that's being done.

"Shaken up. Because I mean the whole building is under a special assessment for six million to fix all this stuff. The pool, the elevators, and the facades," said Madgey.

The city of Sea Isle didn't release any new information on Monday.

Action News reached out to Ferguson Contracting and Management at the Spinnaker.

So far, we haven't heard back.