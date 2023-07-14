Police investigate deadly crash on Route 202 in Chester County, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving several vehicles on Route 202 in Chester County.

EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving several vehicles on Route 202 in Chester County.

Police said the crash happened just after midnight on the northbound lanes of Route 202 between Mill Lane and Swedesford Road in East Whiteland Township.

Action News crews on the scene visually confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash.

The crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes.

Police have not yet released the cause of the crash.