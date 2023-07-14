WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigate deadly crash on Route 202 in Chester County, Pennsylvania

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, July 14, 2023 9:25AM
Police investigate deadly crash on Rt. 202 in Chester County
EMBED <>More Videos

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving several vehicles on Route 202 in Chester County.

EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving several vehicles on Route 202 in Chester County.

Police said the crash happened just after midnight on the northbound lanes of Route 202 between Mill Lane and Swedesford Road in East Whiteland Township.

Action News crews on the scene visually confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash.

The crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes.

Police have not yet released the cause of the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW