Philadelphia bicyclist dies weeks after hit-and-run; search for suspect continues

The impact caused the victim to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A memorial now marks where James Doughty was hit by a car and left for dead almost one month ago.

After many prayers, his family learned on Saturday morning, he died from the injuries he sustained in the August 22 crash.

"It's been a really hard day, a really hard month. It was really fast, sudden," said Justine Doughty.

Justine learned that her dad had passed at 3:10 a.m.

"You think someone in his condition that's survived nine surgeries, and flipped off a car... he held on for so long. I thought he was going to pull through," Justine explained through tears.

Police say the 43-year-old bicyclist and his girlfriend were riding southbound in the northbound lanes on Bustleton Avenue. That's when a driver traveling northbound struck the man and kept going.

The weeks since have been a rollercoaster for the entire family, but they had high hopes for his recovery.

Things took a turn, Justine said he was just barely hanging on.

James Doughty leaves behind five kids, grandkids, his sister and his dad.

While the family is trying to find closure, the driver who hit him is still out there.

Hours after the hit and run, police found a white Range Rover in Rhawnhurst, officials believe it was the vehicle involved in the crash.

Justine hopes the driver will come forward to give her family peace, and her dad justice.

"Now my dad is gone, and I'm not ever gonna get him back and this person, he's home with his family but, my dads not home with us," said Justine.

The investigation is still ongoing.