'I'm just scared:' Daughter speaks out after dad critically injured in Philadelphia hit-and-run

"Right now, he's in extremely critical condition. The impact of the crash broke pretty much every bone in his body," she said.

Police say the 43-year-old bicyclist and his girlfriend were riding southbound in the northbound lanes on Bustleton Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The daughter of a bicyclist who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday said she is praying her father pulls through.

"I'm just scared," said Justine Doughty.

Action News was with Doughty as she got a call from the hospital.

"It just seems that every phone call I'm getting is worse and worse," she said.

RELATED: Police investigate Range Rover possibly involved in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run

She is now praying her father Jimmy makes it through the night.

Justine Doughty, Victim's daughter

"Right now, he's in extremely critical condition. The impact of the crash broke pretty much every bone in his body," she said.

Police say the 43-year-old bicyclist and his girlfriend were riding southbound in the northbound lanes on Bustleton Avenue.

That's when a driver traveling northbound struck the man and kept going.

The impact caused the man to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say his girlfriend was not hurt.

"The fact that you kept going and just left him there on the side of the road has really got me," Doughty said.

Later in the day, police found a white Range Rover in the Rhawnhurst section of the city. Officers said it is the vehicle involved in the crash, and now they are looking for the driver.

"My dad is literally being pieced back together. It's like a rollercoaster. I have a lot of faith and I really think if he's meant to go home and be with God then that's where he's going to be but you're never prepared for this," Doughty said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to come forward.