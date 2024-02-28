At the scene, investigators found a 31-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

2 in custody after woman shot, killed in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two suspects are in custody after a woman was shot and killed in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of South Marshall Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

She was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say two firearms were recovered and using real-time cameras, two people are now in custody.

Investigators believe the shooting may be a domestic incident, as the woman was recently assaulted.

No further information has been released on the victim or the two suspects in this case.

