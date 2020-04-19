Delaware announces 3 new COVID-19 deaths; 2,538 total cases

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) in Delaware is announcing three more deaths from the coronavirus involving residents or patients at its 24/7 facilities.Officials say a 72-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman and an 82-year-old woman are the latest victims to die from the virus. To date, 67 residents have died as a result of COVID-19 in Delaware."Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the residents from Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill and the patient from Delaware Psychiatric Center who passed away," said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician. "Across our state, we see the heartbreaking toll the coronavirus is taking on the residents of our long-term care facilities and their families. Our Division of Public Health and the Division of Health Care Quality are working closely with the facilities to help care for those who are sick, and to protect the health and safety of all other residents and staff."DHSS' Division of Health Care Quality (DHCQ) is working with DHSS' 24/7 facilities and private long-term care and other licensed facilities in the state to verify that there are strong screening, infection control and isolation measure in place at each facility, and if, not, to assist them in implementing stronger protocols.To date, 2,538 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state.