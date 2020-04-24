Delaware working to expand testing sites as coronavirus cases grow

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware is working to expand its COVID-19 testing in the state as it deals with more than 3,300 cases and nearly 100 deaths.More testing sites will be offered, like the one hosted by the Legislative Black Caucus, in Wilmington on Thursday.Governor John Carney on Wednesday announced "a partnership with the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, the Delaware Department of Agriculture, Westside Family Healthcare, local hospital systems, poultry industry employers, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and trusted community partners to stand up community testing sites in Sussex County, and increase outreach and distribution of educational materials about COVID-19 in southern Delaware.""We've seen a significant surge in COVID-19 cases in communities across Sussex County," Carney said in statement. "This new testing program is designed to save lives."DPH says the community testing plan is a three-pronged effort. It includes testing through the use of rapid test kits and ensuring access to care; guidance on isolation and assistance when it is not possible to isolate safely; and education and outreach through the assistance of trusted community partners. Individuals will receive "care kits" with essential materials including hand sanitizer, bandanas, thermometers, and educational materials.Carney is expected to release more testing information Friday.There have been 3,308 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 92 deaths in Delaware.