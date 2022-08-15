Delaware County 4-H camp wows kids at the Willows Park Preserve

The camp's goal is to teach kids aged 5-7 about local wildlife, create nature art and discover ways to protect our natural spaces.

"Our biggest takeaway is for kids to just be outside. We are learning about different kinds of wildlife and plants on our daily hikes. It teaches them about nature," said Will Nord, with the Willows Park Preserve.

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Willows Park Preserve is a non-profit organization that maintains a beautiful mansion and property in Radnor, Pennsylvania. And now, with their first-ever 4-H Eco Camp, it's an outdoor classroom, too.

"Our biggest takeaway is for kids to just be outside. We are learning about different kinds of wildlife and plants on our daily hikes. It teaches them about nature," said Will Nord, with the Willows Park Preserve.

The camp's goal is to teach kids aged 5-7 about local wildlife, create nature art and discover ways to protect our natural spaces. All valuable lessons to teach kids.

"The best thing is for the kids to have fun," he said. "If they have fun, they're going to want to come back. The Delaware County 4-H is doing such a great job educating these kids so our hope is after this camp is done they can bring their parents back and teach them."

"We work and live in an urban county (Delaware) so it's important to share with kids who may not have the access to nature all the exciting things we can find in their backyards," said Lauren Kauffman, who is a 4-H educator out of the Delaware County office.

Start them young, camp organizers said. That way as the kids get older that will shape their memory and they can be good stewards of the environment.

For more information on the Willows Park Preserve please visit, https://willowsparkpreserve.org