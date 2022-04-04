house fire

Home severely damaged after fire in Thornbury Township, Delaware County

The fire started inside a home on Diamond Drive, where Delaware and Chester counties meet.
By
Home severely damaged after fire in Thornbury Township

THORNBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple fire agencies battled a house fire in Thornbury Township, Delaware County.

The fire started inside a large home just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Diamond Drive, where Delaware and Chester counties meet.

The Action Cam captured flames on the roof of the two-story home.

Multiple tanker trucks had to respond to assist with getting water to the home which was tucked back in a wooded area.

Police shut down a portion of Route 926 (Street Road) as crews worked to get the fire under control.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.
