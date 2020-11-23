New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect in Delaware today

Under the new order, indoor gatherings at home must be capped at 10 people.
"These are difficult decisions, but we face a difficult and challenging winter," said Governor Carney. "COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Delaware and across the country. More than 250,000 Americans have already lost their lives to this virus. We're focused on protecting lives and targeting restrictions where we're seeing spread of COVID-19. Let's all do our part. Wear a mask. Avoid gatherings with anyone outside your household. Consider celebrating holidays a little differently this year. Stay vigilant and we'll get through this."
Indoor dining at restaurants will be limited to 30% of the venue's capacity or 50 people.
Indoor religious gatherings are limited to 30% capacity or up to 100 people.
And face coverings must be worn inside of gyms.
