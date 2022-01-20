fatal fire

Officials: House fire leaves 1 dead in Newark, Delaware

One person was killed in the fire, but so far, no other injuries have been reported.
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a house fire in Newark that killed one person Wednesday night.

Flames ignited inside the townhome along Salem Church Road around 10 p.m.

Officials say the extent of the damage is estimated to be around $200,000.

There are no reports of other injuries at this time.

