Gov. Carney delivers 2022 State of the State Address
Watch Now
Gov. Wolf announces funding for gun violence prevention, public safety improvement
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
fatal fire
Officials: House fire leaves 1 dead in Newark, Delaware
One person was killed in the fire, but so far, no other injuries have been reported.
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
House fire leaves 1 dead in Newark, DE
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a house fire in Newark that killed one person Wednesday night.
Flames ignited inside the townhome along Salem Church Road around 10 p.m.
Officials say the extent of the damage is estimated to be around $200,000.
There are no reports of other injuries at this time.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Woman beaten to death with 2 pipes inside office building
Woman stuck in bathroom for days gets saved by neighbor
Embiid ties career high with 50 points, 76ers beat Magic
Cardi B offers to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx fire victims
Health department issues new COVID-19 guidance for Philly schools
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)
fatal fire
house fire
investigation
person killed
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Fairmount fire survivors describe terrifying scene, last-minute escape
Funeral for Bucks Co. father, 2 sons killed in Christmas Day fire
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Family, friends still reeling from fire that killed 12 in Fairmount
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder in deadly Old City pipe beating
Fairmount fire survivors describe terrifying scene, last-minute escape
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
Convicted councilman resigns from Philadelphia City Council
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
Florida doubles down on anti-critical race theory legislation
'We Don't Talk About Bruno' climbing up the Billboard charts
Show More
AccuWeather : Temps Plunge Tonight
Snow was no problem for Lehigh Valley locals, Philly braces for cold
Police, SWAT called to multiple barricade incidents in Philly
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
Woman stuck in bathroom for days gets saved by neighbor
More TOP STORIES News